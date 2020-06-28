All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue

5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
CLEAN 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex. Close to ASU West campus. Close to hospital. RENT $1100, Sec Deposit $1350, $125 admin fee, SALES AND PROCESSING FEE.***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.

NO PETS

ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***Smoking: NoYear Built: 1982Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: $1,300.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue have any available units?
5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue offer parking?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue have a pool?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
