5114 West Joan De Arc Avenue

CLEAN 2 bed 1.5 bath duplex. Close to ASU West campus. Close to hospital. RENT $1100, Sec Deposit $1350, $125 admin fee, SALES AND PROCESSING FEE.***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income.



NO PETS



ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***Smoking: NoYear Built: 1982Lease Terms: 12 MonthsDeposits: $1,300.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.