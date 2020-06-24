Rent Calculator
5114 W Joan De Arc Ave
5114 W Joan De Arc Ave
5114 W Joan de Arc Ave
No Longer Available
Location
5114 W Joan de Arc Ave, Glendale, AZ 85304
Thunderbird Palms-Hickory Shadows
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
CLEAN 2 bed 1.5 duplex. Close to ASU West campus. Close to hospital. No HOA. Deposit $1300, admin fee $125, taxes per month $38.85, and no pets. Thank you for your interest!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave have any available units?
5114 W Joan De Arc Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave have?
Some of 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5114 W Joan De Arc Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave offers parking.
Does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave have a pool?
No, 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave have accessible units?
No, 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 W Joan De Arc Ave has units with dishwashers.
