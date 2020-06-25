All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 8 2019 at 7:33 AM

5106 N 78th Ave

5106 North 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5106 North 78th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Great house in good location! Single family home in the heart of Maryvale--Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes! Located in Glendale's 85303 at 75th Ave and Camelback. This home is a single story home with--NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home has a kitchen, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. The master bedroom has a private bath. Fresh paint inside and all tile flooring. No Section 8. No Pets. Ready for Immediate Move In!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 N 78th Ave have any available units?
5106 N 78th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 N 78th Ave have?
Some of 5106 N 78th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 N 78th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5106 N 78th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 N 78th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5106 N 78th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5106 N 78th Ave offer parking?
No, 5106 N 78th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5106 N 78th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 N 78th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 N 78th Ave have a pool?
No, 5106 N 78th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5106 N 78th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5106 N 78th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 N 78th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 N 78th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
