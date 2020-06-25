5106 N 78th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Great house in good location! Single family home in the heart of Maryvale--Close to shopping, freeway access, hospitals, restaurants, and bus routes! Located in Glendale's 85303 at 75th Ave and Camelback. This home is a single story home with--NO HOA! Home has desert landscape in front. The home has a kitchen, family room, 4 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom. The master bedroom has a private bath. Fresh paint inside and all tile flooring. No Section 8. No Pets. Ready for Immediate Move In!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $200 refundable cleaning deposit. $1199 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.