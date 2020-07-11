All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5092 N 75th Ln

5092 North 75th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5092 North 75th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5092 N 75th Ln have any available units?
5092 N 75th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5092 N 75th Ln have?
Some of 5092 N 75th Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5092 N 75th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5092 N 75th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5092 N 75th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5092 N 75th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5092 N 75th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5092 N 75th Ln offers parking.
Does 5092 N 75th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5092 N 75th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5092 N 75th Ln have a pool?
No, 5092 N 75th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5092 N 75th Ln have accessible units?
No, 5092 N 75th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5092 N 75th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5092 N 75th Ln has units with dishwashers.
