Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5042 West Christy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5042 West Christy Drive

5042 West Christy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5042 West Christy Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,735 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 West Christy Drive have any available units?
5042 West Christy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5042 West Christy Drive have?
Some of 5042 West Christy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 West Christy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5042 West Christy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 West Christy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5042 West Christy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5042 West Christy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5042 West Christy Drive offers parking.
Does 5042 West Christy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 West Christy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 West Christy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5042 West Christy Drive has a pool.
Does 5042 West Christy Drive have accessible units?
No, 5042 West Christy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 West Christy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 West Christy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
