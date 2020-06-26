Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5036 W OCOTILLO Road
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5036 W OCOTILLO Road
5036 West Ocotillo Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5036 West Ocotillo Road, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home. Rent amount includes tax/admin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have any available units?
5036 W OCOTILLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5036 W OCOTILLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
5036 W OCOTILLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 W OCOTILLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road offer parking?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not offer parking.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have a pool?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have accessible units?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have units with air conditioning.
