Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

5036 W OCOTILLO Road

5036 West Ocotillo Road · No Longer Available
Location

5036 West Ocotillo Road, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home. Rent amount includes tax/admin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have any available units?
5036 W OCOTILLO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 5036 W OCOTILLO Road currently offering any rent specials?
5036 W OCOTILLO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 W OCOTILLO Road pet-friendly?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road offer parking?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not offer parking.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have a pool?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have a pool.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have accessible units?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5036 W OCOTILLO Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5036 W OCOTILLO Road does not have units with air conditioning.

