Glendale, AZ
5028 West Harmont Drive
Last updated April 8 2020 at 6:17 PM

5028 West Harmont Drive

5028 West Harmont Drive · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

5028 West Harmont Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
Open and spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom in Glendale. Stunning kitchen amazing high end cabinetry and countertops. Large living area with fireplace. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with subway tile shower! Laundry room with washer and dryer! Incredible backyard with sparkling pool (pool service included), and lush green grass! 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 West Harmont Drive have any available units?
5028 West Harmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 West Harmont Drive have?
Some of 5028 West Harmont Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 West Harmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5028 West Harmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 West Harmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 West Harmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5028 West Harmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5028 West Harmont Drive offers parking.
Does 5028 West Harmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5028 West Harmont Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 West Harmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5028 West Harmont Drive has a pool.
Does 5028 West Harmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 5028 West Harmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 West Harmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 West Harmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

