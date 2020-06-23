5028 West Harmont Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed

Open and spacious 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom in Glendale. Stunning kitchen amazing high end cabinetry and countertops. Large living area with fireplace. Huge master bedroom and bathroom with subway tile shower! Laundry room with washer and dryer! Incredible backyard with sparkling pool (pool service included), and lush green grass! 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions, 2 dogs under 25 lb)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.