All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

5017 W NEW WORLD Drive

5017 North New World Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5017 North New World Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow patio home with two car garage, two large bedroom, two bath, great room merge with dining area. Kitchen granite counter top, new interior paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have any available units?
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have?
Some of 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive offers parking.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have a pool?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have accessible units?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College