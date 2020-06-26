Rent Calculator
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive
5017 North New World Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
5017 North New World Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow patio home with two car garage, two large bedroom, two bath, great room merge with dining area. Kitchen granite counter top, new interior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have any available units?
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have?
Some of 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5017 W NEW WORLD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive offers parking.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have a pool?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have accessible units?
No, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 W NEW WORLD Drive has units with dishwashers.
