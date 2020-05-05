All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4933 West Golden Lane

4933 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4933 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4933 West Golden Lane have any available units?
4933 West Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4933 West Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4933 West Golden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4933 West Golden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4933 West Golden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4933 West Golden Lane offer parking?
No, 4933 West Golden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4933 West Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4933 West Golden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4933 West Golden Lane have a pool?
No, 4933 West Golden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4933 West Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 4933 West Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4933 West Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4933 West Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4933 West Golden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4933 West Golden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

