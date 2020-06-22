All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4931 West Mercer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4931 West Mercer Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4931 West Mercer Lane

4931 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4931 West Mercer Lane, Glendale, AZ 85304
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,772 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 West Mercer Lane have any available units?
4931 West Mercer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 West Mercer Lane have?
Some of 4931 West Mercer Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 West Mercer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4931 West Mercer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 West Mercer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4931 West Mercer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4931 West Mercer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4931 West Mercer Lane does offer parking.
Does 4931 West Mercer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4931 West Mercer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 West Mercer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4931 West Mercer Lane has a pool.
Does 4931 West Mercer Lane have accessible units?
No, 4931 West Mercer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 West Mercer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4931 West Mercer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College