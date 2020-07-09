All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4919 West Eva Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4919 West Eva Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4919 West Eva Street

4919 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4919 West Eva Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,863 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 West Eva Street have any available units?
4919 West Eva Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 West Eva Street have?
Some of 4919 West Eva Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 West Eva Street currently offering any rent specials?
4919 West Eva Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 West Eva Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4919 West Eva Street is pet friendly.
Does 4919 West Eva Street offer parking?
Yes, 4919 West Eva Street offers parking.
Does 4919 West Eva Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 West Eva Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 West Eva Street have a pool?
No, 4919 West Eva Street does not have a pool.
Does 4919 West Eva Street have accessible units?
No, 4919 West Eva Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 West Eva Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 West Eva Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College