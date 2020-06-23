Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
4852 W ROSE Lane
4852 West Rose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
4852 West Rose Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy three bedroom town home in a nice community featuring a community pool. Prime location close to 3 major freeways and elementary school. This one is expected to go quick!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4852 W ROSE Lane have any available units?
4852 W ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4852 W ROSE Lane have?
Some of 4852 W ROSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4852 W ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4852 W ROSE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4852 W ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4852 W ROSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4852 W ROSE Lane offer parking?
No, 4852 W ROSE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4852 W ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4852 W ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4852 W ROSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4852 W ROSE Lane has a pool.
Does 4852 W ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4852 W ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4852 W ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4852 W ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
