Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4764 W Rose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4764 W Rose Lane
Last updated May 18 2019 at 4:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4764 W Rose Lane
4764 West Rose Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4764 West Rose Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath at a convenient location. Community pool and facility. To apply, please visit https://pentagonproperties.managebuilding.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4764 W Rose Lane have any available units?
4764 W Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 4764 W Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4764 W Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4764 W Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4764 W Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4764 W Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 4764 W Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4764 W Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4764 W Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4764 W Rose Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4764 W Rose Lane has a pool.
Does 4764 W Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 4764 W Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4764 W Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4764 W Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4764 W Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4764 W Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College