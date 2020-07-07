4762 W Palmaire Ave

Amenities

Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 2 bath single level town home features all new tiled floors throughout, a private fenced courtyard in the front along with a private fenced backyard, a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet, freshly painted kitchen cabinets with a new sink, fresh paint throughout and a 2 car carport! The community also features a community pool.



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Glendale



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 2 carport spots. Additional vehicles need to be parked in the common parking and are on a first come first serve basis.



? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $1,016.89

? Security Deposit: $995

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $2,161.89



