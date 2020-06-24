Rent Calculator
4732 W. Rose Lane
4732 W. Rose Lane
4732 West Rose Lane
Location
4732 West Rose Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4732 W. Rose Lane Available 07/01/19 2 bed 2 bath condo. - Very clean 2 bed 2 bath condo ready for move in.
(RLNE4966489)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane have any available units?
4732 W. Rose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 4732 W. Rose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4732 W. Rose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 W. Rose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane offer parking?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane have a pool?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane have accessible units?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 W. Rose Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 W. Rose Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
