Amenities

pet friendly garage coffee bar bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

4653 W Mission Lane Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with great yard.

Nearby schools include Horizon School, Sunset Elementary School and Sunset School. The closest grocery stores are Family Groceries Smoke Depot, Seoul Market and Fry's Food And Drug. Nearby coffee shops include Rainbow Donuts Cafe, Cafe Ga Hyang and HoneyBaked Ham Company. Nearby restaurants include Lito's Fine Mexican Food, Ms. C's BBQ Chicken n Ribs and Grand Dragon. 4653 W Mission Ln is near Mission Park, Sunset Park and Heritage Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 4653 W Mission Ln is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.



(RLNE5966899)