Glendale, AZ
4653 W Mission Lane
4653 West Mission Lane · (602) 390-5310 ext. 000
Location

4653 West Mission Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4653 W Mission Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4653 W Mission Lane Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with great yard.
Nearby schools include Horizon School, Sunset Elementary School and Sunset School. The closest grocery stores are Family Groceries Smoke Depot, Seoul Market and Fry's Food And Drug. Nearby coffee shops include Rainbow Donuts Cafe, Cafe Ga Hyang and HoneyBaked Ham Company. Nearby restaurants include Lito's Fine Mexican Food, Ms. C's BBQ Chicken n Ribs and Grand Dragon. 4653 W Mission Ln is near Mission Park, Sunset Park and Heritage Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 4653 W Mission Ln is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.

(RLNE5966899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 W Mission Lane have any available units?
4653 W Mission Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 W Mission Lane have?
Some of 4653 W Mission Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 W Mission Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4653 W Mission Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 W Mission Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4653 W Mission Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4653 W Mission Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4653 W Mission Lane offers parking.
Does 4653 W Mission Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 W Mission Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 W Mission Lane have a pool?
No, 4653 W Mission Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4653 W Mission Lane have accessible units?
No, 4653 W Mission Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 W Mission Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 W Mission Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
