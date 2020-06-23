All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4635 West Palo Verde Avenue

4635 West Palo Verde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4635 West Palo Verde Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, Az. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,670 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with white appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue have any available units?
4635 West Palo Verde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue have?
Some of 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4635 West Palo Verde Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue have a pool?
No, 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4635 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
