Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4631 W MARSHALL Avenue
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4631 W MARSHALL Avenue
4631 West Marshall Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4631 West Marshall Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Bethany Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a large backyard with private pool. Home offers a 2 car garage, laundry room, and mature landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue have any available units?
4631 W MARSHALL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue have?
Some of 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4631 W MARSHALL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4631 W MARSHALL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College