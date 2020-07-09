All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4628 West Vogel Avenue

4628 West Vogel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4628 West Vogel Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,619 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 West Vogel Avenue have any available units?
4628 West Vogel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4628 West Vogel Avenue have?
Some of 4628 West Vogel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4628 West Vogel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4628 West Vogel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 West Vogel Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4628 West Vogel Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4628 West Vogel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4628 West Vogel Avenue offers parking.
Does 4628 West Vogel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 West Vogel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 West Vogel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4628 West Vogel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4628 West Vogel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4628 West Vogel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 West Vogel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 West Vogel Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

