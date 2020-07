4608 West Krall Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COME ON IN AND TAKE A LOOK AT YOUR NEW HOME! GREAT STARTER HOME IN GOOD CONDITION. WITH WONDERFUL COVERED PATIO AND SECLUDED YARD.



Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com



This home is not section 8.



Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

