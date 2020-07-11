4608 W MARYLAND Avenue

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. All tile. Newer appliances including washer/dryer. Walk in closets, extra large covered patio. Close to schools. 1 covered parking. Community pool. Upstairs unit corner unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
