4608 W MARYLAND Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

4608 W MARYLAND Avenue

4608 West Maryland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4608 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. All tile. Newer appliances including washer/dryer. Walk in closets, extra large covered patio. Close to schools. 1 covered parking. Community pool. Upstairs unit corner unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

