Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4546 W ONYX Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

4546 W ONYX Avenue

4546 West Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4546 West Onyx Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Amazing size for the price, brand new carpet, tile in Kitchen. Kitchen has granite countertops and lots of cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4546 W ONYX Avenue have any available units?
4546 W ONYX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4546 W ONYX Avenue have?
Some of 4546 W ONYX Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4546 W ONYX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4546 W ONYX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4546 W ONYX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4546 W ONYX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4546 W ONYX Avenue offer parking?
No, 4546 W ONYX Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4546 W ONYX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4546 W ONYX Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4546 W ONYX Avenue have a pool?
No, 4546 W ONYX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4546 W ONYX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4546 W ONYX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4546 W ONYX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4546 W ONYX Avenue has units with dishwashers.

