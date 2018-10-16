All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

4529 W McLellan Rd

4529 West Mclellan Road · No Longer Available
Location

4529 West Mclellan Road, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Updated, immaculate, Glendale town-home. Neutral paint, tile flooring, ceiling fans, & alley kitchen with plenty of freshly painted cabinets and doors. Great room floor-plan includes large living room and dining area. Split bedrooms, huge master bedroom with walk-in closet, make-up vanity and bathroom. 2nd bedroom & full bathroom. Large covered patio in back with turf grass and shade tree. Single level. 2 car carport out front with direct entry to home. Extra storage room, too. Full size washer/dryer. End unit. Tenant pays utilities No pets please. Move in ready 6/4/19. Lease to expire 5/31/20
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays utilities 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 W McLellan Rd have any available units?
4529 W McLellan Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 W McLellan Rd have?
Some of 4529 W McLellan Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 W McLellan Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4529 W McLellan Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 W McLellan Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4529 W McLellan Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4529 W McLellan Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4529 W McLellan Rd offers parking.
Does 4529 W McLellan Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4529 W McLellan Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 W McLellan Rd have a pool?
No, 4529 W McLellan Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4529 W McLellan Rd have accessible units?
No, 4529 W McLellan Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 W McLellan Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4529 W McLellan Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
