Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4501 W. Berridge
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

4501 W. Berridge

4501 West Berridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4501 West Berridge Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301
West Plaza Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed/2 Bath 1566 sq. ft. single family residence with an attached 2 car garage.

Unit Includes: w/d hookup, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, with a fireplace to help keep things warm, and the cooling is AC.

Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 W. Berridge have any available units?
4501 W. Berridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 W. Berridge have?
Some of 4501 W. Berridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 W. Berridge currently offering any rent specials?
4501 W. Berridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 W. Berridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 W. Berridge is pet friendly.
Does 4501 W. Berridge offer parking?
Yes, 4501 W. Berridge offers parking.
Does 4501 W. Berridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 W. Berridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 W. Berridge have a pool?
No, 4501 W. Berridge does not have a pool.
Does 4501 W. Berridge have accessible units?
No, 4501 W. Berridge does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 W. Berridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 W. Berridge has units with dishwashers.
