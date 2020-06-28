4501 W. Berridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed/2 Bath 1566 sq. ft. single family residence with an attached 2 car garage.



Unit Includes: w/d hookup, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, with a fireplace to help keep things warm, and the cooling is AC.



Pets allowed.