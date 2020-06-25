All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4444 West Hatcher Road
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

4444 West Hatcher Road

4444 West Hatcher Road · No Longer Available
Location

4444 West Hatcher Road, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home that offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,324 sq ft of living space.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 West Hatcher Road have any available units?
4444 West Hatcher Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4444 West Hatcher Road currently offering any rent specials?
4444 West Hatcher Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 West Hatcher Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 West Hatcher Road is pet friendly.
Does 4444 West Hatcher Road offer parking?
No, 4444 West Hatcher Road does not offer parking.
Does 4444 West Hatcher Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 West Hatcher Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 West Hatcher Road have a pool?
No, 4444 West Hatcher Road does not have a pool.
Does 4444 West Hatcher Road have accessible units?
No, 4444 West Hatcher Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 West Hatcher Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 West Hatcher Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 West Hatcher Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 West Hatcher Road does not have units with air conditioning.
