Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4438 W IRONWOOD Drive

4438 West Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4438 West Ironwood Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this charming home! Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive have any available units?
4438 W IRONWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive have?
Some of 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4438 W IRONWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 W IRONWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
