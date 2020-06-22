All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4436 West Palo Verde Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4436 West Palo Verde Avenue

4436 West Palo Verde Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4436 West Palo Verde Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,932 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue have any available units?
4436 West Palo Verde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue have?
Some of 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4436 West Palo Verde Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue has a pool.
Does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 West Palo Verde Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College