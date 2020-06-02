All apartments in Glendale
4336 West Carol Avenue
4336 West Carol Avenue

4336 West Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
4336 West Carol Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 2,113 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 4336 West Carol Avenue have any available units?
4336 West Carol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4336 West Carol Avenue have?
Some of 4336 West Carol Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4336 West Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4336 West Carol Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4336 West Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4336 West Carol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4336 West Carol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4336 West Carol Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4336 West Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4336 West Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4336 West Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, 4336 West Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4336 West Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4336 West Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4336 West Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4336 West Carol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
