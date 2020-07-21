4014 W ROSS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage internet access

BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place in Glendale. Perfect for family. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Community center, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with tiles floors & carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and new stainless steel appliances, gas range, wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, Structured wired panel, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat. New backyard landscape with artificial turf to be installed.