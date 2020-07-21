All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 4014 W ROSS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
4014 W ROSS Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

4014 W ROSS Avenue

4014 W Ross Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4014 W Ross Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place in Glendale. Perfect for family. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Community center, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with tiles floors & carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and new stainless steel appliances, gas range, wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, Structured wired panel, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat. New backyard landscape with artificial turf to be installed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 W ROSS Avenue have any available units?
4014 W ROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4014 W ROSS Avenue have?
Some of 4014 W ROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 W ROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4014 W ROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 W ROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4014 W ROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4014 W ROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4014 W ROSS Avenue offers parking.
Does 4014 W ROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 W ROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 W ROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 4014 W ROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4014 W ROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4014 W ROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 W ROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4014 W ROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College