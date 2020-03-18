All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 22026 North 73rd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
22026 North 73rd Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:19 AM

22026 North 73rd Avenue

22026 North 73rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22026 North 73rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue have any available units?
22026 North 73rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 22026 North 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22026 North 73rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22026 North 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22026 North 73rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 22026 North 73rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22026 North 73rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 22026 North 73rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22026 North 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22026 North 73rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22026 North 73rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22026 North 73rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College