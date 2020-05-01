Rent Calculator
22010 N 73RD Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 6:53 PM
1 of 3
22010 N 73RD Lane
22010 North 73rd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
22010 North 73rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85310
Hillcrest Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Corner lot home located in the Hillcrest Ranch Subdivision. 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms. Pool service is included.Washer / Dryer and refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22010 N 73RD Lane have any available units?
22010 N 73RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22010 N 73RD Lane have?
Some of 22010 N 73RD Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22010 N 73RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22010 N 73RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22010 N 73RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22010 N 73RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 22010 N 73RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22010 N 73RD Lane offers parking.
Does 22010 N 73RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22010 N 73RD Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22010 N 73RD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 22010 N 73RD Lane has a pool.
Does 22010 N 73RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 22010 N 73RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 22010 N 73RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22010 N 73RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
