20905 N 40TH Drive

Be the first to live in this fabulous BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place in Glendale. Perfect for family or roommates. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Community center, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with tiles floors & carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and new stainless steel appliances (fridgaire refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer), wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, Structured wired panel, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat