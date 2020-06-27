All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 20905 N 40TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
20905 N 40TH Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:44 AM

20905 N 40TH Drive

20905 N 40th Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

20905 N 40th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
internet access
Be the first to live in this fabulous BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place in Glendale. Perfect for family or roommates. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Community center, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with tiles floors & carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and new stainless steel appliances (fridgaire refrigerator, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer), wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, Structured wired panel, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20905 N 40TH Drive have any available units?
20905 N 40TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20905 N 40TH Drive have?
Some of 20905 N 40TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20905 N 40TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20905 N 40TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20905 N 40TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20905 N 40TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20905 N 40TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20905 N 40TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20905 N 40TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20905 N 40TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20905 N 40TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20905 N 40TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20905 N 40TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20905 N 40TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20905 N 40TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20905 N 40TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College