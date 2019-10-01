All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

20830 N 40TH Drive

20830 N 40th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

20830 N 40th Dr, Glendale, AZ 85308

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances . wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, SMART home, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat. New Tiles will be installed everywhere except bedrooms soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20830 N 40TH Drive have any available units?
20830 N 40TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20830 N 40TH Drive have?
Some of 20830 N 40TH Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20830 N 40TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20830 N 40TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20830 N 40TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20830 N 40TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20830 N 40TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20830 N 40TH Drive offers parking.
Does 20830 N 40TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20830 N 40TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20830 N 40TH Drive have a pool?
No, 20830 N 40TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 20830 N 40TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 20830 N 40TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20830 N 40TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20830 N 40TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
