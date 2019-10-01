20830 N 40TH Drive

Amenities

BRAND NEW Smart Home in friendly North Valley community, Kingston Place. Close to 101 and Amex, USAA, Deer Valley, Basis Peoria, Major hospitals, Midwestern University, Golf courses, Restaurants, Arrowhead town center, Peoria sports complex,. Single story energy efficient home with carpet bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, walk in pantry, and stainless steel appliances . wifi enabled, front door with Ring Video door bell, Honeywell smart thermostat, SMART home, LED Bulbs light the main areas, 2 car garage, Tankless gas water heat. New Tiles will be installed everywhere except bedrooms soon.