All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 20369 N 52ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
20369 N 52ND Avenue
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

20369 N 52ND Avenue

20369 North 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20369 North 52nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LAKEFRONT PROPERTY!! Recently updated home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead lakes!! This single level family home is in prime location minutes from LOOP 101, excelling schools, parks, hiking trails, endless restaurants, entertainment, and desirable grocery stores like Sprouts and AJ's! Home has a great split floor plan, with spacious bedrooms, large master with an ensuite master bathroom, which includes dual sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub & shower!! Home has great natural light throughout, vaulted ceilings, newly painted with beautiful neutral colors inside and out, and has a spacious kitchen, great for entertaining! The kitchen was just updated this year, which includes new countertops, new backsplash, new cabinetry with plenty of storage space, PLUS NEW stainless steel appliances, including a built-in the microwave!! The backyard consists of an extended patio, easy to maintain landscaping and stunning views of the lake and mountains plus so much more!!! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home on a prime location!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20369 N 52ND Avenue have any available units?
20369 N 52ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20369 N 52ND Avenue have?
Some of 20369 N 52ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20369 N 52ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20369 N 52ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20369 N 52ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 20369 N 52ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20369 N 52ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 20369 N 52ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 20369 N 52ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20369 N 52ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20369 N 52ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 20369 N 52ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20369 N 52ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20369 N 52ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20369 N 52ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20369 N 52ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College