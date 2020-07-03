20369 N 52ND Avenue

Amenities

LAKEFRONT PROPERTY!! Recently updated home in the highly desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead lakes!! This single level family home is in prime location minutes from LOOP 101, excelling schools, parks, hiking trails, endless restaurants, entertainment, and desirable grocery stores like Sprouts and AJ's! Home has a great split floor plan, with spacious bedrooms, large master with an ensuite master bathroom, which includes dual sinks, walk-in closet & separate tub & shower!! Home has great natural light throughout, vaulted ceilings, newly painted with beautiful neutral colors inside and out, and has a spacious kitchen, great for entertaining! The kitchen was just updated this year, which includes new countertops, new backsplash, new cabinetry with plenty of storage space, PLUS NEW stainless steel appliances, including a built-in the microwave!! The backyard consists of an extended patio, easy to maintain landscaping and stunning views of the lake and mountains plus so much more!!! Don't miss out on seeing this beautiful home on a prime location!!!