20279 N 52nd Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

AMAZING VIEWS!!!! Available immediately on waterfront cul-de-sac lot with east back exposure and access to 2 lakes for boating & fishing - newly

painted, immaculate condition, very clean, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, huge family room, 2006' slab granite counters, refrigerator & washer-dryer, full bathroom downstairs, upgraded lighting, master suite has water & mountain views, vaulted ceilings, & heated spa, boat dock, Saltillo tile covered patio (the full width of home), custom garage cabinets & large side yard w/double gates. A must see!!!