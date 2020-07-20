All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:43 AM

20279 N 52nd Dr

20279 North 52nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20279 North 52nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
AMAZING VIEWS!!!! Available immediately on waterfront cul-de-sac lot with east back exposure and access to 2 lakes for boating & fishing - newly
painted, immaculate condition, very clean, stainless steel appliances, open floor plan, huge family room, 2006' slab granite counters, refrigerator & washer-dryer, full bathroom downstairs, upgraded lighting, master suite has water & mountain views, vaulted ceilings, & heated spa, boat dock, Saltillo tile covered patio (the full width of home), custom garage cabinets & large side yard w/double gates. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20279 N 52nd Dr have any available units?
20279 N 52nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20279 N 52nd Dr have?
Some of 20279 N 52nd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20279 N 52nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20279 N 52nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20279 N 52nd Dr pet-friendly?
No, 20279 N 52nd Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 20279 N 52nd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20279 N 52nd Dr offers parking.
Does 20279 N 52nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20279 N 52nd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20279 N 52nd Dr have a pool?
No, 20279 N 52nd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20279 N 52nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 20279 N 52nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20279 N 52nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20279 N 52nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
