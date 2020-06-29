Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
19813 N 77TH Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19813 N 77TH Avenue
19813 North 77th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
19813 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have any available units?
19813 N 77TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have?
Some of 19813 N 77TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19813 N 77TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19813 N 77TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19813 N 77TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19813 N 77TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19813 N 77TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
