Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

19813 N 77TH Avenue

19813 North 77th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19813 North 77th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have any available units?
19813 N 77TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have?
Some of 19813 N 77TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19813 N 77TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19813 N 77TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19813 N 77TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 19813 N 77TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19813 N 77TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19813 N 77TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19813 N 77TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
