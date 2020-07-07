All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

19704 N 77TH Drive

19704 North 77th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19704 North 77th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this charming home with a two-car garage! Inside, you'll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19704 N 77TH Drive have any available units?
19704 N 77TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19704 N 77TH Drive have?
Some of 19704 N 77TH Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19704 N 77TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19704 N 77TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19704 N 77TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19704 N 77TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19704 N 77TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 19704 N 77TH Drive offers parking.
Does 19704 N 77TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19704 N 77TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19704 N 77TH Drive have a pool?
No, 19704 N 77TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 19704 N 77TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 19704 N 77TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19704 N 77TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19704 N 77TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

