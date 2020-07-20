19611 N 64th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with 1865 square feet and located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, an open family room with gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with island, granite countertops and lots of cabinets, den, master suite with exit to back yard, walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile flooring throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a spacious 2 car garage with opener & built-in storage cabinets, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards. This home is conveniently located close to the 101 freeway, shopping, and restaurants.



Cross streets: Loop 101 and 67th Ave

Directions: South on 67th Ave, East on Behrend, Left on 66th Ave , 66th Ave turns into 64th Lane to the home on the left



(RLNE2268644)