Glendale, AZ
19611 N 64th Lane
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:57 AM

19611 N 64th Lane

19611 North 64th Lane · No Longer Available
Glendale
Arrowhead Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

19611 North 64th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN GLENDALE *** - This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with 1865 square feet and located in Glendale. The interior features a great room, an open family room with gas fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with island, granite countertops and lots of cabinets, den, master suite with exit to back yard, walk in closet, double sinks and separate tub/shower in the bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile flooring throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a spacious 2 car garage with opener & built-in storage cabinets, covered patio and desert landscaping in the front and back yards. This home is conveniently located close to the 101 freeway, shopping, and restaurants.

Cross streets: Loop 101 and 67th Ave
Directions: South on 67th Ave, East on Behrend, Left on 66th Ave , 66th Ave turns into 64th Lane to the home on the left

(RLNE2268644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19611 N 64th Lane have any available units?
19611 N 64th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19611 N 64th Lane have?
Some of 19611 N 64th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19611 N 64th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19611 N 64th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19611 N 64th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19611 N 64th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19611 N 64th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19611 N 64th Lane offers parking.
Does 19611 N 64th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19611 N 64th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19611 N 64th Lane have a pool?
No, 19611 N 64th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 19611 N 64th Lane have accessible units?
No, 19611 N 64th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19611 N 64th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 19611 N 64th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
