Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

19512 N 73rd ave Available 04/26/19 Very Nice 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Arrowhead Ranch - Home has been remodeled with new carpet, paint and kitchen. This home flows well and is in the very desirable arrowhead ranch area. Beautiful home wont last long, must see.



(RLNE4821069)