All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 19103 N 78TH Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
19103 N 78TH Lane
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

19103 N 78TH Lane

19103 North 78th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19103 North 78th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 4-bedroom 2-bath home with a private pool overlooking the golf course. Home recently upgraded with new carpets, fresh paint, light fixtures, backsplash in kitchen, window coverings, and fireplace. This home is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19103 N 78TH Lane have any available units?
19103 N 78TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19103 N 78TH Lane have?
Some of 19103 N 78TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19103 N 78TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19103 N 78TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19103 N 78TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 19103 N 78TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 19103 N 78TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19103 N 78TH Lane offers parking.
Does 19103 N 78TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19103 N 78TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19103 N 78TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19103 N 78TH Lane has a pool.
Does 19103 N 78TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 19103 N 78TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19103 N 78TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19103 N 78TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College