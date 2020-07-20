19103 N 78TH Lane

19103 North 78th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308 Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Gorgeous 4-bedroom 2-bath home with a private pool overlooking the golf course. Home recently upgraded with new carpets, fresh paint, light fixtures, backsplash in kitchen, window coverings, and fireplace. This home is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
