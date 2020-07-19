17197 N 52ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Super clean extremely taken care of home with upgrades to save tenant money...walk through the front door to a open floor plan. Back yard has plenty of room for kids to play with green grass and a covered patio with a extra concrete slab for extra room to BBQ. Split for plan with a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. This home has solar panels to help save money in electricity only $144 a month.