All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 17197 N 52ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
17197 N 52ND Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17197 N 52ND Avenue

17197 North 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

17197 North 52nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
West Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Super clean extremely taken care of home with upgrades to save tenant money...walk through the front door to a open floor plan. Back yard has plenty of room for kids to play with green grass and a covered patio with a extra concrete slab for extra room to BBQ. Split for plan with a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. This home has solar panels to help save money in electricity only $144 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17197 N 52ND Avenue have any available units?
17197 N 52ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17197 N 52ND Avenue have?
Some of 17197 N 52ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17197 N 52ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17197 N 52ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17197 N 52ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17197 N 52ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 17197 N 52ND Avenue offer parking?
No, 17197 N 52ND Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17197 N 52ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17197 N 52ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17197 N 52ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 17197 N 52ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17197 N 52ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17197 N 52ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17197 N 52ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17197 N 52ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College