17197 N 52ND Avenue

17197 North 52nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308 West Glen
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Super clean extremely taken care of home with upgrades to save tenant money...walk through the front door to a open floor plan. Back yard has plenty of room for kids to play with green grass and a covered patio with a extra concrete slab for extra room to BBQ. Split for plan with a beautiful master bedroom with a walk in closet and dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. This home has solar panels to help save money in electricity only $144 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
