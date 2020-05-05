17174 N 52nd Avenue

Amenities

Darling 3 Bdrm,2 bath located in West Glendale boasts aÂ Lrg open concept Great Rm, Formal Dining,Kitchen has Lrg Peninsula & Dining area w/bay window, Granite, S/S Appliances,Dark wood cabinetry, lrg pantry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master raised vanity, dual sinks,soaking tub/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic Hardwood look floors through out, Vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage w/ side access door and RV gate. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/beautiful with extended patio, grass and low maintenanceÂ landscape. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to 303&101 freeways.Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1750+4%/ $1750 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691