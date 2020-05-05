All apartments in Glendale
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

17174 N 52nd Avenue

17174 North 52nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17174 North 52nd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85308
West Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Darling 3 Bdrm,2 bath located in West Glendale boasts aÂ Lrg open concept Great Rm, Formal Dining,Kitchen has Lrg Peninsula & Dining area w/bay window, Granite, S/S Appliances,Dark wood cabinetry, lrg pantry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master raised vanity, dual sinks,soaking tub/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic Hardwood look floors through out, Vaulted ceilings, 2 car garage w/ side access door and RV gate. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/beautiful with extended patio, grass and low maintenanceÂ landscape. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to 303&101 freeways.Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1750+4%/ $1750 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17174 N 52nd Avenue have any available units?
17174 N 52nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17174 N 52nd Avenue have?
Some of 17174 N 52nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17174 N 52nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17174 N 52nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17174 N 52nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17174 N 52nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17174 N 52nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17174 N 52nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 17174 N 52nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17174 N 52nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17174 N 52nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 17174 N 52nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17174 N 52nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17174 N 52nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17174 N 52nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17174 N 52nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
