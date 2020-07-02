Rent Calculator
16227 N 71st Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
16227 N 71st Ave
16227 North 71st Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
16227 North 71st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382
Las Brisas Pointe
Amenities
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3bd mobile home - 3bedroom 2 bath, all new flooring, granite tope, new kitchen, fresh paint, carport on back RV parking, call to see inside 602 230 8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com
(RLNE5320879)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have any available units?
16227 N 71st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 16227 N 71st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16227 N 71st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16227 N 71st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16227 N 71st Ave offers parking.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have a pool?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have accessible units?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
