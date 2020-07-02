All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 16227 N 71st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
16227 N 71st Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

16227 N 71st Ave

16227 North 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16227 North 71st Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382
Las Brisas Pointe

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3bd mobile home - 3bedroom 2 bath, all new flooring, granite tope, new kitchen, fresh paint, carport on back RV parking, call to see inside 602 230 8125 or apply at www.Peakinvprop.com

(RLNE5320879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16227 N 71st Ave have any available units?
16227 N 71st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 16227 N 71st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16227 N 71st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16227 N 71st Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16227 N 71st Ave offers parking.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have a pool?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have accessible units?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16227 N 71st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 16227 N 71st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College