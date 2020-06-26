All apartments in Glendale
15611 N 59TH Drive

15611 North 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15611 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306
Bell-Greenway

Amenities

pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 3BR 2BA HOME WITH A POOL. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have any available units?
15611 N 59TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 15611 N 59TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15611 N 59TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15611 N 59TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive offer parking?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15611 N 59TH Drive has a pool.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

