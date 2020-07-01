Rent Calculator
15611 N 59TH Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:39 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15611 N 59TH Drive
15611 North 59th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15611 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306
Amenities
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
GREAT LOCATION FOR THIS 3BR 2BA HOME WITH A POOL. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have any available units?
15611 N 59TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 15611 N 59TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15611 N 59TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15611 N 59TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive offer parking?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15611 N 59TH Drive has a pool.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15611 N 59TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15611 N 59TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
