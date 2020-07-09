Rent Calculator
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM
15002 n 62nd dr
15002 North 62nd Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15002 North 62nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer
Amenities
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Very nice home located in the NW valley close to schools. Large back yard with nice air conditioned storage room on the side of the house.
(RLNE2595904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have any available units?
15002 n 62nd dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 15002 n 62nd dr currently offering any rent specials?
15002 n 62nd dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15002 n 62nd dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15002 n 62nd dr is pet friendly.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr offer parking?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not offer parking.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have a pool?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not have a pool.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have accessible units?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15002 n 62nd dr has units with air conditioning.
