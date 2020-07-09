All apartments in Glendale
15002 n 62nd dr
15002 North 62nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15002 North 62nd Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer

Amenities

dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Very nice home located in the NW valley close to schools. Large back yard with nice air conditioned storage room on the side of the house.

(RLNE2595904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15002 n 62nd dr have any available units?
15002 n 62nd dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 15002 n 62nd dr currently offering any rent specials?
15002 n 62nd dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15002 n 62nd dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15002 n 62nd dr is pet friendly.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr offer parking?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not offer parking.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have a pool?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not have a pool.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have accessible units?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15002 n 62nd dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15002 n 62nd dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15002 n 62nd dr has units with air conditioning.
