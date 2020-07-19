Rent Calculator
Glendale, AZ
14850 N 60TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
14850 N 60TH Avenue
14850 North 60th Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
14850 North 60th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer
Amenities
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have any available units?
14850 N 60TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have?
Some of 14850 N 60TH Avenue's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 14850 N 60TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14850 N 60TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 N 60TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14850 N 60TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
