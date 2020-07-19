All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 14850 N 60TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
14850 N 60TH Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14850 N 60TH Avenue

14850 North 60th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14850 North 60th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer

Amenities

pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have any available units?
14850 N 60TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have?
Some of 14850 N 60TH Avenue's amenities include pool, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 N 60TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14850 N 60TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 N 60TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14850 N 60TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 N 60TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14850 N 60TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College