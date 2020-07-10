All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 14649 N 55th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
14649 N 55th Ave
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

14649 N 55th Ave

14649 N 55th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14649 N 55th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2337c2b073 ---- Just listed! Main living area offers *New* custom paint. Open concept den into dining area. Galley style kitchen with all appliances and laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups. Split floor plan! Master includes a private bath and walk in closet. Two guest bedrooms each with *New* wood planking (so NO carpet anywhere in the home!) share a hall bath. Large lot & NO HOA! Home is located very close to the I-17, the 101, shopping, entertainment as well as 1/4 mile walking distance to Kachina Elementary and ASU Global. Max two spayed/neutered pets allowed with additional $450 per pet fee. No Section 8! $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee. Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14649 N 55th Ave have any available units?
14649 N 55th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14649 N 55th Ave have?
Some of 14649 N 55th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14649 N 55th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14649 N 55th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14649 N 55th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14649 N 55th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14649 N 55th Ave offer parking?
No, 14649 N 55th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 14649 N 55th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14649 N 55th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14649 N 55th Ave have a pool?
No, 14649 N 55th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14649 N 55th Ave have accessible units?
No, 14649 N 55th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14649 N 55th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14649 N 55th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College