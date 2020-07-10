14649 N 55th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2337c2b073 ---- Just listed! Main living area offers *New* custom paint. Open concept den into dining area. Galley style kitchen with all appliances and laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups. Split floor plan! Master includes a private bath and walk in closet. Two guest bedrooms each with *New* wood planking (so NO carpet anywhere in the home!) share a hall bath. Large lot & NO HOA! Home is located very close to the I-17, the 101, shopping, entertainment as well as 1/4 mile walking distance to Kachina Elementary and ASU Global. Max two spayed/neutered pets allowed with additional $450 per pet fee. No Section 8! $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee. Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove