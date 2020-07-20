All apartments in Glendale
14608 N 59th Dr
14608 N 59th Dr

14608 North 59th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14608 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath rental home located in Glendale. Desert front with grassy area and easy care back yard with concrete patio and pavers. Brand new vinyl flooring in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile everywhere else. Washer and dryer is ''As-is''. Kitchen features lots of pantry space, plenty of storage in addition to a breakfast island and tile back splash. Home has lots of storage and Master bath has tiled walk in shower. Bonus area with a separate entrance can be used as an office or a play room. Brand new paint and vinyl flooring as of May 2018. More photos to come as the maintenance and cleaning are completed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14608 N 59th Dr have any available units?
14608 N 59th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14608 N 59th Dr have?
Some of 14608 N 59th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14608 N 59th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14608 N 59th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14608 N 59th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14608 N 59th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14608 N 59th Dr offer parking?
No, 14608 N 59th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14608 N 59th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14608 N 59th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14608 N 59th Dr have a pool?
No, 14608 N 59th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14608 N 59th Dr have accessible units?
No, 14608 N 59th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14608 N 59th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14608 N 59th Dr has units with dishwashers.
