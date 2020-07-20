14608 N 59th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath rental home located in Glendale. Desert front with grassy area and easy care back yard with concrete patio and pavers. Brand new vinyl flooring in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile everywhere else. Washer and dryer is ''As-is''. Kitchen features lots of pantry space, plenty of storage in addition to a breakfast island and tile back splash. Home has lots of storage and Master bath has tiled walk in shower. Bonus area with a separate entrance can be used as an office or a play room. Brand new paint and vinyl flooring as of May 2018. More photos to come as the maintenance and cleaning are completed.