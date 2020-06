14466 N 58TH Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

NEW CARPET, BLINDS & PAINT THROUGH OUT. EXTREMELY NICE AND SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. SINGLE LEVEL. END UNIT. SPLIT BEDROOMS. THIS HOME IS IN VERY GOOD CONDITION WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOORS, LARGE ROOMS. TWO CAR GARAGE & ADDITIONAL PRIVATE PARKING SPACE, LOVELY BACK YARD FULLY PAVED WITH TWO ROSE BUSHES.. CLOSE TO STORES, CHURCHES, SCHOOLS, YMCA, ASU WEST, RENT INCLUDES WATER & GARBAGE, CLOSE TO SWIMMING POOL, TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS. CACTUS HIGH, STORES, RESTAURANTS, MEDICAL CENTERS & ASU WEST. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT & VERIFIABLE INCOME. WASHER/DRYER/FRIDGE AS IS. LANDLORD WILL NOT REPLACE OR FIX . NO PETS. REQUIRES FIRST MONTHS RENT ($1450), REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT ($1450) & $350 (NON-REFUNDABLE) CLEANING FEE...SEE ''MORE'. This home is also for sale and WAS pending for the past 30 days (apx)...that is why it is showing days on market.